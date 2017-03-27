This Home’s Epic 5-Car Garage Features an Automobile Turntable

For many car enthusiasts, the garage is just as important as the house. 1257 Silverado in La Jolla, Calif. features a unique garage that collectors are sure to fancy. A custom elevator leads to the 3,000-square-foot garage, which can accommodate up to five cars. A driveway declined at 21 degrees ensures low-profile vehicles will be able to enter, and an automobile turntable will maneuver the cars for convenient parking. The bespoke garage is further outfitted with storage closets, a laundry room, and a work station. A private office with a separate entrance, saltwater aquarium, and bathroom is the ideal place for car enthusiasts who want to take a break from restoring a vintage car.

Designed by architect Bill Hayer, the 5,213-square-foot home (which features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms) is just as stunning as the garage. A floating walkway and glass entrance lead to sumptuous bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The striking master suite is outfitted with a spherical fireplace, an alfresco patio, his-and-her walk-in closets, and a master bathroom lined with limestone and fossil brown marble. A towel warmer and shower steamer add resort-like appeal to the space.

The gourmet kitchen showcases a unique petrified wood backsplash, a walk-in pantry, and a wet bar. Nearby, a spiraling staircase leads to a rooftop patio, where residents can glimpse the azure ocean or watch sunsets. Outfitted with a day bed, fireplace, and fire pit, the space was specifically designed for outdoor entertaining. A large room with a built-in movie projector and 160-inch screen as well as an indoor hot tub serves as a central entertaining zone. Pocket doors lead to the patio, where a built-in barbecue and refrigerator/freezer are set up to make hosting a breeze. Saltwater aquariums are a common motif, with three stunning selections placed throughout the house. The high-end home is currently on the market for around $8.8 million—a price sure to drive plenty of interest among car enthusiasts. (Inquiries: Maxine & Marti Gellens, 858.551.6630.) (gellens.com)