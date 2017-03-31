An Inside Look at The Most Expensive Estate Ever Listed in Malibu

For years, the Malibu Castle—a Scottish-style structure on a 360-degree promontory overlooking the ocean—served as a gathering place for lavish galas and parties. In 2007, the beloved landmark was destroyed in a wildfire. After purchasing the 3.5-acre plot in 2015, developer and designer Scott Gillen set out to create a new residence that was equally grand in scale. Dubbed the New Malibu Castle, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom main residence spans approximately 10,500 square feet and is equipped with all the amenities necessary to throw more legendary bashes.

A gated entrance and private driveway leads to a cul-de-sac with a motor court and valet stand. Inside, oak floors, custom teak doors and cabinets, and exposed wood beams give the home a modern, earthy feel. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls open to the ocean, and sundecks provide front-row seats to gorgeous sunsets. Hanging light fixtures add touches of whimsy, and muted colors give the home a sophisticated and chic feel. The modern kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, and a 12-foot hand-hewn teak table graces the dining room. In the master bedroom, exposed wood beams and walls of glass create a swanky space. Outfitted with a walk-in shower and deep soaking tub, the glass-walled master bathroom opens to a deck that overlooks the water. The two-story home also includes a wine tasting room, game room, and media room. The estate is being sold furnished with custom pieces created by Minotti and Bottega Veneta as well as artwork by Ellesworth Kelly and Jonathan Burofsky.

Outside, the infinity pool's waterfall cascades down an entire story to the lower level of the home. A nearly 4,000-square-foot detached guest house is equipped with two bedrooms, four bathrooms, a great room, a kitchen, a gym, and a spa. In addition, a one-year concierge service will be offered for the future homeowners.

The home is scheduled to be completed next month. With an asking price of $80 million, the property is the most expensive estate ever listed in Malibu. (Inquiries: Coldwell Banker Previews International. Sandro Dazzan, 310.317.9348) (coldwellbankerhomes.com)