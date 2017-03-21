The Interiors in This Condominium Were Designed by Lenny Kravitz’s Design Firm

Sales have officially launched for 75 Kenmare, a 38-unit residential tower in New York City’s NoLita neighborhood. The luxury condominium is the first in the Big Apple to feature interiors designed entirely by musician Lenny Kravitz’s eponymous Kravitz Design. Textured metal, white oak floors, and stone converge with vast glass windows to create spaces that are both airy and elegant in the one- to four-bedroom units.

The building’s exteriors were designed by architect Andre Kikoski of Andre Kikoski Architect, who won the AIA Institute Honor Award for his work for the Guggenheim Museum. Residents will enter through a dramatic lobby decorated with millwork wood and custom granite, travertine, marble, and quartzite floors, where a 24-hour concierge team is on standby to assist with any needs. Sophisticated elevators—which feature bronze doors, oak paneling, and dark-blue carpet—transport homeowners to their high-end residences.

Living rooms feature giant windows that overlook the city, while bedrooms are accented by understated hues and white oak floors. Lined with marble and travertine, the bathrooms include heated marble floors, backlit bronze mirrors, deep soaking tubs, and walk-in glass showers—all the amenities necessary to make residents feel they have been transported to a five-star resort. Chefs can cook up a storm thanks to the state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances found in every kitchen. Matte-white lacquer cabinets and marble countertops and backsplashes add sophistication to the open-concept spaces, while large windows in the adjacent breakfast nooks overlook the city.

Outside, a lush courtyard landscaped by Future Green Studio helps residents find a hint of nature in the concrete jungle. The building’s automated garage streamlines the parking process by using sliding platforms to move cars into their storage containers. The residences will range in price from around $1.7 million to over $12 million. (75kenmare.com)