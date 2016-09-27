This Island Estate in Connecticut Is a $175 Million Slice of New England Heaven

Turquoise waves lap the jagged shoreline of Great Island estate, a 63-acre spread on Long Island Sound in Connecticut. Connected to the idyllic seaside town of Darien by land-bridge, the property is located less than an hour from New York City. A half-mile-long driveway lined with tree-flanked meadows leads to a century-old stone house. Every room in the house offers stunning vistas of the Sound, offering a peaceful and picturesque setting for residents and guests alike.

Perfect for equestrians, the estate features a 20-stall stable, an indoor ring, paddocks, a jumping and riding arena, an exercise track, and a sand dressage ring. The grounds also house a century-old residence located on a private swatch of beach, two guest homes, and a harbor with a deep-water dock and boathouse.

The property is now on the market for the first time in over a century, listed at $175 million. (Inquiries: David Ogilvy of David Ogilvy & Associates/Christie’s International Real Estate, 203.869.9866; christiesrealestate.com)