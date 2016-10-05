Jackie O’s Childhood Summer Home Hits the Market

  • Photo by Jake Rajs
    Lasata estate in East Hampton, N.Y Photo by Jake Rajs
October 5, 2016

It isn’t hard to be charmed by the classic lines of Lasata (a Native American word meaning “place of peace”) estate, which is currently available for purchase. Built in 1917, the traditional-style home is situated on 7.15 acres of sprawling green lawns and immaculately kept hedgerows in East Hampton, N.Y, and it was once the childhood summer home of former first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis.

Lasata gives residents the full Camelot treatment with 10 bedrooms, 11-and-a-half baths, a heated pool, a two-bedroom pool house, a one-bedroom guesthouse, and a three-car garage. In 2007, current owners fashion designer Reed Krakoff and his wife Delphine, gave the 8,500-square-foot home a restoration that included fresh plaster walls and oak flooring. White walls frame French doors, and a plethora of windows give the space an open feeling. The chic kitchen boasts a farmhouse sink and metal countertops.

For those interested in expanding the estate’s boundaries, an adjacent 4-acre property with a sunken tennis court is also for sale, bringing the grand total to 11 acres. Lasata is listed at $38.995 million, while the adjacent property is available at $14.995 million. (Inquiries: Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group, 631.875.6000, or Peter M. Turino of Brown Harris Stevens, 631.903.6115; corcoran.com, bhsusa.com

