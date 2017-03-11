Kelly Behun Created the Stunning Interiors for This New York City Penthouse

Designed by Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly and co-developed by CIM Group and Macklowe Properties, 432 Park Avenue—a cube-shaped skyscraper that is the tallest residential tower in the Western Hemisphere—is one of the most anticipated new additions to the New York City skyline. Located on the 92nd story of a 96-story building, a palatial 3,977-square-foot penthouse (which offers panoramic views of iconic Big Apple staples such as the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Central Park) is the ideal space for anyone searching for a sophisticated dwelling in New York. Acclaimed interior designer Kelly Behun oversaw the interiors from start to finish, choosing muted hues and stunning statement pieces to create a space that is both warm and inviting. Behun also used asymmetrical furnishings and walls of glass to mirror the building’s square shape and oversized windows.

The striking, half-floor penthouse includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a library, a powder room, and a laundry room. Soaring ceilings make the penthouse feel light and airy. A gas and wood-burning fireplace (which features a deconstructed Art Deco pattern created by Behun as well as a Venetian plaster that was made by Yolande Batteau) adds a cozy, charming element. The window-laden kitchen showcases oak floors and a marble breakfast bar. The swanky master bedroom is equipped with a 20-foot headboard inspired by Frank Stella’s artwork as well as a bathroom that features marble walls and floors, a Bianco Sivec marble vanity, and a deep soaking tub that overlooks the city skyline.

Behun decorated the space with works from both established and emerging artists such as Dean Levin, Lynda Benglis, and Jack Pierson. Pendant lights seemingly float in the hallway, and hand-painted wall coverings add visual interest to the rooms. A Behun–designed free-form sofa is stationed in the living room near a custom rug.

Residents will have access to 432 Park Avenue’s elaborate amenities, which include a restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt, a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, an 18-seat screening room, and a fitness center with yoga and treatment rooms. Spread across three floors, the high-end services give residents five-star treatment not far from the comfort of their own homes. Climate-controlled wine cellars, offices, studio apartments for guests, valet parking services, and private storage units are also available to residents.

The palatial penthouse is on the market for nearly $40 million, giving would-be buyers the chance to own a beautiful property in one of New York’s most iconic buildings. (432parkavenue.com)