Live Like a Hollywood Star in This Swanky Tower in Beverly Hills

Ah, California. Immortalized in songs and idolized in pop culture, the Golden State has long attracted those craving sun-drenched weather and convenient beach access. Located at the intersection of Beverly Hills and Century City, the 40-story Ten Thousand tower highlights the very best of the West Coast. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Crescent Heights, the all-glass edifice seemingly kisses the sky. The ritzy residential tower showcases 283 two- and three-bedroom layouts, several of which are equipped with private balconies that overlook the skyscraper-dotted skyline of Los Angeles.

The open-concept abodes incorporate walls of glass and high ceilings to show off California’s characteristically sunny weather. Marble, limestone, and grained walnut converge to create rich, elegant interiors. White polished marble countertops and backsplashes, freestanding soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and custom closets make the master bedroom suites stand out. Epicures will gravitate toward the gourmet kitchens, which are outfitted with Bosch appliances, custom Italian cabinets, and quartz countertops.

The property also includes 75,000 square feet of A-list amenities. Outside, the one-acre private park features a grassy lawn, a pool and spa, a tennis court, a chef’s kitchen, a dog park, and an outdoor theater—amenities that guests will surely want to take advantage of in between hiking to the Hollywood Sign or picnicking on the beach. Fire pits dot the grounds, beckoning residents to sip wine and watch the sunset as they enjoy California’s picture-perfect weather.

The indoor amenities include a 75-foot lap pool with underwater speakers, a glass-encased state-of-the-art fitness center, a lounge, a game room, a theater, and three exercise studios. A round-the-clock concierge staff are on standby to assist with everything from scheduling massages to walking dogs. Pet lovers will appreciate the pet spa, which includes grooming supplies and a dog wash machine, while cyclists will prefer the bicycle room, which includes a repair station and valet service. An on-call luxury vehicle fleet service with private drivers will chauffeur residents around the City of Angels in style. Monthly rates range from $9,000 to $25,000 per month. Move-ins began last month. (livetenthousand.com)