Live Next to Buckingham Palace in This Luxurious London Development

  • No.1 Palace Street
    No.1 Palace Street
  • No.1 Palace Street
    No.1 Palace Street
  • No.1 Palace Street
    No.1 Palace Street
  • No.1 Palace Street
    No.1 Palace Street
  • No.1 Palace Street
    No.1 Palace Street
  • No.1 Palace Street
  • No.1 Palace Street
  • No.1 Palace Street
  • No.1 Palace Street
  • No.1 Palace Street
March 26, 2017

English buyers will soon have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live near the Queen herself. London-based developer Northacre is turning a historic building next to Buckingham Palace and the Queen’s Gallery into a private residential structure that will house 72 bespoke flats, giving residents the chance to live in one of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods. Built in 1861 and located in St. James Park, the Grade II listed landmark originally served as a hotel for guests of Queen Victoria.

Northacre will seamlessly combine five architectural styles (1860s Grade II Listed Italiante Renaissance, 1880s French Renaissance, 1880s French Beaux Arts, 1890s Queen Anne, and Contemporary) to create a renovated building that is both modern and timeless. A regal Porte Cochère and grand entrance lead inside, where the custom apartments await. The two- to five-bedroom dwellings range in size from 2,620 square feet to 5,378 square feet. Each apartment features a bespoke, one-of-a-kind look and layout planned by Northacre’s interior design division, N Studio. Original fireplaces and restored period features such as cornicing and skirting preserve the building’s architecturally significant heritage, while state-of-the-art technology ensures residents will have everything they need at their fingertips. Solid-oak floors, oversized doors, and 15-foot ceilings create spaces that are both sophisticated and homey.  

Onsite amenities include a 2,000-square-foot gym with two personal training studios and a 65-foot indoor swimming pool. A wood-paneled meeting room can be transformed into a formal dining room for private parties, and a cozy library with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves is a welcome sanctuary. The 24-hour concierge team can handle everything from restaurant reservations and theater tickets to housekeeping and dry cleaning. A valet service and personal Bentley chauffer service is also available to transport residents to and from activities in style. During King James I’s reign, the surrounding land was an aviary for exotic birds; once renovated, the grounds will include a serene courtyard garden.

The residences, which are being sold furnished, are priced from around $22.5 million. Eighteen flats are still on the market. (Inquiries: Paola Majorano, paola@npropertyconsultants.com) (northacre.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

272 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ellen DeGeneres Home
Ellen DeGeneres Lists Montecito Villa for $45 Mill...
At nearly 17 acres, the estate features a stunning villa, an entertainment pavilion, and more…
Read Article
High-End Homes in Hawaii That You Have to See to B...
From a multifamily compound to a stellar penthouse, these homes showcase the best of Hawaii…
View Slideshow
The Bryant in New York City
NYC Penthouse Designed by David Chipperfield Lists...
The triplex penthouse features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, and more…
Read Article
Holland Park Villas
London’s New Residential Project Brings the Englis...
Priced from $4.5 million, the apartments and penthouses are next to Holland Park…
Read Article
The Beach House, Meads Bay
Embrace the Caribbean Lifestyle by Buying a Beach...
This eight-bedroom home is currently on the market for $14.5 million…
Read Article
Sustainable Residences That Make Every Day Feel Li...
From Belize to Grand Cayman, these eco-friendly properties put the planet first…
View Slideshow
Four Seasons Private Residences Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
Four Seasons Is Building Magical Homes at Disney W...
Priced from $5 million, the whole-ownership, single-family homes give owners the rare opportunity...
Read Article
Villa della Costa, Santa Barbara. Photo by Rich Wsockey
This Ultra-Private Santa Barbara Estate Is a Coast...
Currently on the market for $35 million, the secluded estate features a five-bedroom villa hidden...
Read Article
520 West 28th
Buy a $15 Million New York City Residence Designed...
The four-bedroom residence is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and furnishings…
Read Article
Cheryl Ladd Signature Home at Cordillera Ranch
Charlie’s Angels Star Cheryl Ladd Designs Home at...
The four-bedroom home is located at Cordillera Ranch, an 8,700-acre private residential community...
Read Article
272 Stories Available | Advanced search