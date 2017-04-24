London’s New Residential Project Brings the English Countryside to the City

  • Holland Park Villas
    Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
    Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
    Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
    Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
    Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
    Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
  • Holland Park Villas
April 24, 2017

England’s quaint countryside is characterized by sleepy villages, pastoral meadows, and winding roads. London, meanwhile, is a tapestry of historic buildings, pubs, and museums by the river. Holland Park Villas, a 72-unit residential project by London-based developer Native Land, allows homeowners to enjoy the best of both worlds. Located in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the posh property is adjacent to Holland Park, a 55-acre park with sports facilities, wooded walkways, and a Japanese garden. A landscaped arrival sequence leads residents to a circular driveway and courtyard that ushers them into a grandiose glass lobby. Inside, timber and stone intersect with glass to create a modern building inspired by nature. 

Featuring open-concept layouts, each of the 68 apartments and four penthouses showcase marble, granite, stone, and oak accents. Outfitted with Miele and Bulthaup appliances, the kitchens are well-suited for anyone who loves to cook up a storm. Marble bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs and giant glass windows fringed by leafy green trees. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook landscaped courtyards, stone pathways, and rows of maple, beech, and oak trees. The high-end residences also feature terraces or balconies that provide picturesque views of the surrounding greenery, creating the illusion that residents are living in a verdant garden.

Onsite amenities include a climate-controlled wine cellar, swimming pool, cinema, library, children’s playground, and gym. A 24-hour concierge service ensures residents will lack nothing. The gated development also features a security checkpoint and a residents-only underground garage to guarantee privacy. Priced from around $4.5 million, the units will be ready for move-in this year. (hollandparkvillas.com)  

From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

272 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ellen DeGeneres Home
Ellen DeGeneres Lists Montecito Villa for $45 Mill...
At nearly 17 acres, the estate features a stunning villa, an entertainment pavilion, and more…
Read Article
High-End Homes in Hawaii That You Have to See to B...
From a multifamily compound to a stellar penthouse, these homes showcase the best of Hawaii…
View Slideshow
The Bryant in New York City
NYC Penthouse Designed by David Chipperfield Lists...
The triplex penthouse features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, and more…
Read Article
Holland Park Villas
London’s New Residential Project Brings the Englis...
Priced from $4.5 million, the apartments and penthouses are next to Holland Park…
Read Article
The Beach House, Meads Bay
Embrace the Caribbean Lifestyle by Buying a Beach...
This eight-bedroom home is currently on the market for $14.5 million…
Read Article
Sustainable Residences That Make Every Day Feel Li...
From Belize to Grand Cayman, these eco-friendly properties put the planet first…
View Slideshow
Four Seasons Private Residences Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
Four Seasons Is Building Magical Homes at Disney W...
Priced from $5 million, the whole-ownership, single-family homes give owners the rare opportunity...
Read Article
Villa della Costa, Santa Barbara. Photo by Rich Wsockey
This Ultra-Private Santa Barbara Estate Is a Coast...
Currently on the market for $35 million, the secluded estate features a five-bedroom villa hidden...
Read Article
520 West 28th
Buy a $15 Million New York City Residence Designed...
The four-bedroom residence is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and furnishings…
Read Article
Cheryl Ladd Signature Home at Cordillera Ranch
Charlie’s Angels Star Cheryl Ladd Designs Home at...
The four-bedroom home is located at Cordillera Ranch, an 8,700-acre private residential community...
Read Article
272 Stories Available | Advanced search