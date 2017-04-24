London’s New Residential Project Brings the English Countryside to the City

England’s quaint countryside is characterized by sleepy villages, pastoral meadows, and winding roads. London, meanwhile, is a tapestry of historic buildings, pubs, and museums by the river. Holland Park Villas, a 72-unit residential project by London-based developer Native Land, allows homeowners to enjoy the best of both worlds. Located in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the posh property is adjacent to Holland Park, a 55-acre park with sports facilities, wooded walkways, and a Japanese garden. A landscaped arrival sequence leads residents to a circular driveway and courtyard that ushers them into a grandiose glass lobby. Inside, timber and stone intersect with glass to create a modern building inspired by nature.

Featuring open-concept layouts, each of the 68 apartments and four penthouses showcase marble, granite, stone, and oak accents. Outfitted with Miele and Bulthaup appliances, the kitchens are well-suited for anyone who loves to cook up a storm. Marble bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs and giant glass windows fringed by leafy green trees. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook landscaped courtyards, stone pathways, and rows of maple, beech, and oak trees. The high-end residences also feature terraces or balconies that provide picturesque views of the surrounding greenery, creating the illusion that residents are living in a verdant garden.

Onsite amenities include a climate-controlled wine cellar, swimming pool, cinema, library, children’s playground, and gym. A 24-hour concierge service ensures residents will lack nothing. The gated development also features a security checkpoint and a residents-only underground garage to guarantee privacy. Priced from around $4.5 million, the units will be ready for move-in this year. (hollandparkvillas.com)