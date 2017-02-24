This Malibu Mansion Offers Panoramic Views of the Pacific Ocean

Modeled after homes in Cape Cod and located in Malibu, Calif., 33740 Pacific Coast Highway showcases the best of both coasts. Designed by architect Doug Burdge and formerly owned by Friends producer Marta Kauffman, the gated, bluff-top residence provides private beach access to Billionaire’s Bluff. Situated at the edge of a 1.72-acre lot, the two-story residence was designed to maximize ocean views from all angles.

Equipped with six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, the Malibu manse shows off floor-to-ceiling windows, French doors, and oak plank floors. With an arched roof, fireplace, circular windows, and glass doors that lead to a wraparound patio overlooking the water, the master suite is reminiscent of a cozy cottage. The stunning white master bathroom features a deep soaking tub with prime ocean views. Hostesses will be reluctant to leave the gourmet kitchen, which features a striking stone island and top-of-the-line appliances. Outfitted with a fireplace and built-in cabinets, the first-floor great room can accommodate a crowd. The home also includes a dining room, office, and elevator.

Though the home is gorgeous, the real star of the show is the limitless ocean located just outside. Accordingly, the backyard amenities highlight the brilliant blue ocean. An open-air pavilion includes a fireplace and an outdoor kitchen with a grill, pizza oven, and bars. A resort-style pool, sunken lounge area, and fire pit are silhouetted by the ocean. A one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse is located on the property. The home is currently on the market for $57.5 million. Interested individuals can set up a virtual reality tour through REX or schedule an in-person visit. (rexchange.com)