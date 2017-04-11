Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta Debuts Three Villa-Style Residences

April 11, 2017

A new standard of luxury can be found in the Maisonettes at Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta, a collection of three villa-style private residences (from $2.8 million) that are part of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta. Each three-level abode features a one-of-a-kind floor plan and plenty of outdoor space. Hardwood floors, marble accents, massive windows, and hand-crafted stone fireplace mantels give the units a sleek, elevated feel.

Master suites occupy the entire third floor of all three homes. Each suite has a midnight bar with a floor-to-ceiling wine column, his-and-her walk-in closets, and a second laundry room. The resort-like master bathrooms feature freestanding tubs, his-and-her sinks, marble features, and gold hardware.

Gourmet chef’s kitchens are outfitted with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko appliances, walk-in pantries, quartzite countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. Large islands can function as breakfast nooks or prep stations. The elegant living rooms include fireplaces, Circa Lighting fixtures, and hardwood floors.

Landscaped front yards and outdoor terraces allow residents to soak up the Georgia sun. Private, fenced-in courtyards showcase gas fireplaces, Viking grills, dining tables, and comfortable seating. Each abode also includes a four- to six-car private garage—a feature sure to delight any automobile aficionado. 

Privacy is guaranteed through biometric fingerprint access, personal elevators, and a 24-hour concierge staff. Residents will have access to the hotel’s five-star amenities, which include a restaurant, bar, and spa. The units will be available for move-in this fall. (moresidencesatlanta.com)


