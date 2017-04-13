This Mansion in The Sky Offers 360-Degree Views of New York City

April 13, 2017

Located in New York City’s Flatiron District, the 65-story Madison Square Park Tower is a striking sculptural building with a glass curtain facade and ornamental metalwork. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and on schedule to be completed next year, the building will house 83 residences. Encompassing an entire floor, the 4,655-square-foot 56th floor residence offers an entirely different perspective on New York’s historic architecture and iconic skyscrapers. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows give the unit a sleek, contemporary feel and provide 360-degree views of the city.

The combined living/dining area showcases dark wood floors and whimsical light fixtures. The kitchen is equipped with a marble backsplash and countertops, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, and white oak cabinets. Outfitted with walk-in closets and windows seats, the master suite overlooks the water and cityscape. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows line the master bathroom, and a deep-soaking tub promises to pamper. Each of the bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms adorned with marble and custom wood vanities.

Building amenities include a fitness center with a boxing and private training suite, a golf simulator, a library, a basketball court, and an outdoor terrace with a grill. Landscape architecture firm Oehme Van Sweden created a courtyard garden to provide a pastoral oasis in the midst of the city. A live-in resident manager, onsite concierge service, and 24-hour doorman are on hand to assist with any needs. The unit is currently on the market for $20.75 million. The furnishings, which were curated by Interior Marketing Group, can be purchased for an additional price. (elliman.com)

