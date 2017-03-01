Montana’s Yellowstone Club Debuts Luxurious New Clubhouse

March 1, 2017

Montana’s Yellowstone Club is as big as the sky above. The 13,600-acre private residential community features custom homes, homesites, condos, and ranches designed to accommodate those who want to experience the vastness of the Montana wilderness as well as the comfort of modern amenities. The Clubhouse, a newly opened 32,500-square-foot lodge, offers even more first-rate amenities for homeowners and their guests.

Silhouetted against snow-capped purple mountains, the timber-and-stone structure seemingly blends into its scenic surroundings. Perched above the 18-hole, Tom Weiskopf–designed mountain golf course, the building houses everything a dedicated golfer would need, from a simulator room and bag storage space to a shop stocked with sporting attire and clubs. Men’s and women’s locker rooms include private lockers, plush seats, and massive glass windows that overlook the mountains.

After a rousing day spent on the links, golf gurus can head inside for dinner. Stone fireplaces, hardwood floors, and hanging light installations converge to create a rustic yet chic dining facility, and the adjacent outdoor terrace sports a bar and built-in stone oven. Patrons can also order dining service at one of the lodge’s lavish lounges or outdoor decks.

Guests will be reluctant to leave at the end of the night, and a lucky few won’t have to. The alpine getaway features six gorgeous residential suites (think tall ceilings, walls of glass, and hardwood floors), each highlighting the natural beauty of Montana thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows positioned throughout. Though each of the suites have already been purchased, they can be rented by members through Yellowstone Club’s rental program. (yellowstoneclub.com)

272 Stories Available
