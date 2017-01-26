Is This the Most Beautiful Home on the Market in Miami Beach?

Once known primarily for sleepy retirement communities, Florida’s real estate market has experienced an awakening in recent years as developers focus on creating high-concept residences that provide a more modern way of living. Case in point: 6480 Allison Road in Miami Beach, a state-of-the-art mansion overlooking the waterway near Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Designed by Choeff Levy Fischman Architecture + Design and completed in October 2016, the 11,270-square-foot waterfront wonder blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living. Rectangular blocks suspended over a reflecting pool lead the way to the massive front door as if to give guests the illusion that they are walking on water. The second story—which features a thin, overhanging roof and slab patios—seemingly hovers above the first floor.

Inside, open-concept living spaces transition to outdoor patios, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows sprinkled throughout the home offer prime views of the water from almost every room. An al fresco atrium with plant-lined walls further highlights the nature theme, and gliding glass doors on either side let cool breeze in. Throughout the interior living spaces, giant sliding glass doors seemingly disappear altogether as they recess into the walls, providing a seamless connection between inside and outside. Dark Ipe wood positioned throughout makes the modern mansion feel warm and inviting.

The two-story residence features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two powder rooms. Showcasing direct views of the water, the 2,400-square-foot master suite includes his-and-her walk-in closets and master bathrooms, a shoe and handbag closet, and a vanity. The second story also features a smaller master suite as well as additional bedrooms and bathrooms. Enormous glass windows overlook the waterway.

A dream come true for culinary masters, the Italian–style kitchen features white oak cabinets made by Dolce Vita and top-of-the-line appliances. A plush cinema room offers a supreme movie-going experience, while a refrigerated wine display safeguards rare vintages. The house also includes a three-car garage perfect for sports cars and SUVs alike.

The lush backyard, which is situated on 110 feet of water frontage, showcases Florida’s world-famous palm trees and clear blue skies. A 55-foot infinity pool serves as the focal point. Floating blocks suspended over the pool lead the way to an outdoor cabana and summer kitchen, where a covered pavilion safeguards a built-in barbecue and outdoor dining table. Currently on the market for around $20 million, the ultramodern residence offers an elevated lifestyle and cutting-edge amenities. (Inquiries: Coldwell Banker Homes. Jeri Jenkins; 305.534.4949.) (coldwellbankerhomes.com; clfarchitects.com)