Mr. C Residences Will Offer a Glamorous Taste of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is recognized around the world for its over-the-top opulence, from swanky stores on Rodeo Drive to haute hotels like Mr. C Beverly Hills, a five-star property that offers patrons a taste of glamorous living. The regal retreat is now expanding its five-star service with a collection of suite-style residences that will be completed this spring. Renowned California architect Ray Kappe has teamed up with Marcello Pozzi (the interior design mastermind responsible for the décor at Mr. C Beverly Hills) to create Mr. C Residences, a collection of five contemporary residences that offer picturesque views of Los Angeles.

Each dapper dwelling is spread across four floors, a unique design decision which results in free-flowing layouts and optimal views of the city. Ranging in size from 1,990 to 3,358 square feet, the multi-level masterpieces incorporate contemporary design and state-of-the-art amenities. The move-in ready residences will be fully furnished with white leather sofas, polished chrome coffee tables, custom bars, and Miele kitchen appliances.

1251 Edris Drive is a 1,990-square-foot domicile with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and prime views of the verdant gardens that surround Mr. C Beverly Hills. A private entryway leads to well-appointed living and dining areas as well as a modern kitchen. Encompassing the entire top floor, the master suite is equipped with an outdoor terrace, a hot tub, and a sumptuous bathroom.

At 3,358 square feet, 1253 Edris Drive is the largest of the lot. Outfitted with an elegant marble bar, a media center, and a sizable outdoor terrace, the two-bedroom abode is well-suited for soirees. Situated on the upper level, the master suite features a walk-in closet, a freestanding bathtub, and an outdoor terrace overlooking the city.

Also ideal for entertaining, 1255 Edris Drive and 1257 Edris Drive (2,835 and 2,673 square feet, respectively) both feature hidden wine bars, fully-integrated entertainment systems, and terraces with gardens and hot tubs. The palatial pads also include two lavish bedrooms, three opulent bathrooms, and a gourmet kitchen. Encased with sliding glass windows, the third-floor dining rooms are ideal for al fresco eating.

1259 Edris Drive is a 2,344-square-foot corner residence that offers sweeping vistas of Beverly Hills. To make the most of California’s year-round warm weather, each level boasts a tony terrace. The main living area showcases a kitchen fit for an epicure and a casual dining space, while the master suite includes a bathroom with a jetted bathtub.

One of the residences will be designated as a hotel suite, while the remaining four will be available for purchase. Owners will be granted exclusive access to hotel amenities including the spa, pool, restaurant, and concierge. In addition, they will have the option to rent their unit back to the hotel, subject to a revenue share agreement. Pricing is available upon request. (mrcresidences.com)