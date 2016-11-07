This Never Happens—A New-Build Hotel in Nantucket

  • The 20-room Greydon House opened in downtown Nantucket and is the largest building to go up in 100 years
  • Greydon House in downtown Nantucket
  • Greydon House in downtown Nantucket
  • Greydon House’s restaurant
  • Greydon House in downtown Nantucket
  • Greydon House in downtown Nantucket
  • Greydon House’s restaurant
  • Greydon House in downtown Nantucket
November 7, 2016

Why Go: Nantucket avoids change like the plague. Cobblestones line the main street in this tradition-loving seaside town; there’s always a pie-eating contest on Independence Day and the Christmas Stroll in December. Nary a traffic light or chain restaurant has infiltrated Nantucket’s steady charm. Yet in October, the 20-room Greydon House opened downtown in the largest building to go up in 100 years. Granted, the new construction on the corner of Water and Broad is fused with an 1850 structure that was renovated and moved to the site.

What to Expect: The hotel’s Bostonian owners—Elliot Gould, and Jeremy and Alex Leventhal—grew up coming to the island, which is about 30 miles south of Cape Cod. While they have nostalgia for Nantucket, the trio also understands the wishes of modern travelers. They recruited the executive chef from Manhattan’s Aureole to helm Greydon House’s restaurant. A cocktail cart regularly makes room calls. The Federal Suite expands to three bedrooms. Food, alcohol, and flexibility aside, what really sets Greydon House apart is its interiors by Manhattan’s Roman and Williams. The inside of Greydon combined contemporary and historically accurate elements, starting with employees’ buttoned-up uniforms by shirt-maker Elliot Gant, known for making button-down shirts mainstream (Gant’s grandson is also a co-owner of the hotel). Antiques, fine art, and custom furnishings were carefully tailored for each room and public space. Brass fixtures by Waterworks shine and Portuguese maritime murals recall an even older way of life.

How to Get There: Fly directly to the island from Boston, JFK, and DCA. The fast ferry from Cape Cod takes about an hour. (greydonhouse.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

208 Stories Available | Advanced search
This 35,000-Square-Foot Bel Air Mansion Is on the...
The home features 19 fireplaces, a Turkish hammam, an infinity pool, a theater, and more…
Read Article
Your Chance to Own a Lavish Estate Nestled in the...
The home features a beautiful backyard pool, a theater, cocktail lounge, a teppanyaki grill, and...
Read Article
Photo by Richard Caplan
Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Stunning Seven-Story M...
The 11,000-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, a pool, a sauna, a wine cellar, and a...
Read Article
Photo by Claudia Uribe Touri
This Is One of the Most Expensive Homes on the Mar...
The glass-and-teak home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an infinity pool, floating...
Read Article
7 Exquisite Properties Currently Available for Sal...
Homes on the market include a stone-and-glass stunner in Wyoming and a House of Paradise in Hawaii…
View Slideshow
This Never Happens—A New-Build Hotel in Nantucket
A New England town prided on tradition finally allows a new-build hotel…
Read Article
Canyon Ranch Debuts New East Coast Residences
Explore the perks at Massachusetts’s new wellness-centric community…
Read Article
Five Haunted Mansions for the Well-Heeled Ghost
If walls could talk, these eerie abodes would have quite a bit to scream about…
View Slideshow
This Extravagant L.A. Estate Rents for $375,000 Pe...
This Beverly Hills estate has a 27-car garage, a bowling alley, and a private nightclub…
Read Article
This Phuket Villa Is a Geometric Wonder of Wood, G...
Set on the shores of Crystal Lake, the villa offers awe-inspiring views of the lake and golf course…
Read Article
208 Stories Available | Advanced search