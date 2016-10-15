A New Melbourne Penthouse Brings Over-the-Top Living Down Under

On October 7, bidding began for the 8,697-square-foot Grand Pavilion Penthouse atop Melbourne’s posh Eastbourne building. The spacious estate will sit on the top floor of the 11-story residential structure and is being developed in collaboration with Mirvac, an Australian property group.

Among the penthouse’s exquisite details are soaring 12-foot ceilings, walls of windows, hand-tooled stone finishes, and a six-car garage. An outdoor infinity-edge pool and terrace overlook the verdant 64-acre Fitzroy Gardens and the skyline of downtown Melbourne. The buyer will have the opportunity to consult with local interior design firm Bates Smart and landscape specialist Sam Barber to customize the terrace—also known as a “sky garden.” Occupants of the Eastbourne building can enjoy exclusive access to a special residence club that offers a theater and dining room as well as a dedicated concierge, business center, and gymnasium.

Bids over $11.5 million for the penthouse will be accepted until mid-November. (thegrandpavilion.mirvac.com)