NYC Penthouse Designed by David Chipperfield Lists for $16.3 Million

  • The Bryant in New York City
    The Bryant in New York City
  • The Bryant in New York City
    The Bryant in New York City
  • The Bryant in New York City
    The Bryant in New York City
  • The Bryant in New York City
    The Bryant in New York City
  • The Bryant in New York City
    The Bryant in New York City
  • The Bryant in New York City
  • The Bryant in New York City
  • The Bryant in New York City
  • The Bryant in New York City
  • The Bryant in New York City
April 26, 2017

New York City has no shortage of luxurious residential projects, but the Bryant—the first ground-up residential tower in the United States designed by acclaimed architect David Chipperfield—stands out because of its impeccable design and sumptuous residences. Located at 16 West 40th Street, the 34-story, 57-residence building is just steps from Bryant Park and the New York Public Library. Two half-floor, triplex penthouses top the building, and the first has just been listed for $16.3 million.

With 4,078 square feet of interior space and 1,313 square feet of exterior space, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit overlooks the Empire State Building and city skyline. Heated floors add an extra layer of luxury, and a private elevator connects the two interior floors with the roof terrace. Floor-to-ceiling windows, custom millwork, and marble create an elevated environment.

The 32nd floor functions as the entertaining level, with 11-foot ceilings and terrazzo flooring throughout. The combined kitchen and dining area features a private service entrance and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. One of the penthouse’s most unique features is a Red Jasper marble fireplace that extends from the living room to the second-story bedroom. In addition to the master bedroom—which includes a dressing room and glass-encased bathroom with a hand-carved marble freestanding tub—the 33rd floor features two smaller bedrooms and bathrooms. Outside, a double-height loggia and wraparound rooftop terrace (adjacent to a solarium with a wet bar and powder room) provide plenty of space to socialize or unwind. (thebryantnyc.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

272 Stories Available | Advanced search
High-End Homes in Hawaii That You Have to See to B...
From a multifamily compound to a stellar penthouse, these homes showcase the best of Hawaii…
View Slideshow
The Bryant in New York City
NYC Penthouse Designed by David Chipperfield Lists...
The triplex penthouse features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, and more…
Read Article
Holland Park Villas
London’s New Residential Project Brings the Englis...
Priced from $4.5 million, the apartments and penthouses are next to Holland Park…
Read Article
The Beach House, Meads Bay
Embrace the Caribbean Lifestyle by Buying a Beach...
This eight-bedroom home is currently on the market for $14.5 million…
Read Article
Sustainable Residences That Make Every Day Feel Li...
From Belize to Grand Cayman, these eco-friendly properties put the planet first…
View Slideshow
Four Seasons Private Residences Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
Four Seasons Is Building Magical Homes at Disney W...
Priced from $5 million, the whole-ownership, single-family homes give owners the rare opportunity...
Read Article
Villa della Costa, Santa Barbara. Photo by Rich Wsockey
This Ultra-Private Santa Barbara Estate Is a Coast...
Currently on the market for $35 million, the secluded estate features a five-bedroom villa hidden...
Read Article
520 West 28th
Buy a $15 Million New York City Residence Designed...
The four-bedroom residence is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and furnishings…
Read Article
Cheryl Ladd Signature Home at Cordillera Ranch
Charlie’s Angels Star Cheryl Ladd Designs Home at...
The four-bedroom home is located at Cordillera Ranch, an 8,700-acre private residential community...
Read Article
These Homes Will Make Coachella Attendees Want to...
The following homes showcase the very best of desert living…
View Slideshow
272 Stories Available | Advanced search