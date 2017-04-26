NYC Penthouse Designed by David Chipperfield Lists for $16.3 Million

New York City has no shortage of luxurious residential projects, but the Bryant—the first ground-up residential tower in the United States designed by acclaimed architect David Chipperfield—stands out because of its impeccable design and sumptuous residences. Located at 16 West 40th Street, the 34-story, 57-residence building is just steps from Bryant Park and the New York Public Library. Two half-floor, triplex penthouses top the building, and the first has just been listed for $16.3 million.

With 4,078 square feet of interior space and 1,313 square feet of exterior space, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit overlooks the Empire State Building and city skyline. Heated floors add an extra layer of luxury, and a private elevator connects the two interior floors with the roof terrace. Floor-to-ceiling windows, custom millwork, and marble create an elevated environment.

The 32nd floor functions as the entertaining level, with 11-foot ceilings and terrazzo flooring throughout. The combined kitchen and dining area features a private service entrance and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. One of the penthouse’s most unique features is a Red Jasper marble fireplace that extends from the living room to the second-story bedroom. In addition to the master bedroom—which includes a dressing room and glass-encased bathroom with a hand-carved marble freestanding tub—the 33rd floor features two smaller bedrooms and bathrooms. Outside, a double-height loggia and wraparound rooftop terrace (adjacent to a solarium with a wet bar and powder room) provide plenty of space to socialize or unwind. (thebryantnyc.com)