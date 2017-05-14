NYC’s Waterline Square Project Features 100,000 Square Feet of Amenities

May 14, 2017

Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Waterline Square is a forthcoming collection of three glass towers designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, Richard Meier & Partners Architects, and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. The residential project will house 263 high-end condos (from around $2 million) that overlook the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline. The striking structures revolve around Waterline Club, a social hub set to showcase 100,000 square feet of amenities.

The massive entertaining space will have something for everyone. Sports lovers can take advantage of an indoor tennis court, indoor half-pipe skate park, golf simulator, basketball court, squash court, and 30-foot rock climbing wall. Health gurus will appreciate the state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga and Pilates studios. Hostesses will have access to a catering kitchen, bowling alley, screening room, and party room. Children will have a blast at the 4,600-square-foot playroom, and pet owners can try out the onsite training studio and washing station. Artists can access an art studio, gardening studio, music recording studio, and video and photography studio with AV equipment and a green screen.

The residential project will also feature an indoor swimming pool, hot tub, steam rooms, and saunas. Outside, a landscaped park will include a great lawn, playground, waterfalls, and fountains. The development is on track to be completed next year, offering luxurious living in a prime waterfront location. (waterlinesquare.com)

