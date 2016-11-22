This Is One of the Most Expensive Homes on the Market in Miami

Casa Bahia—a three-story waterfront home set on a private peninsula in Miami’s secluded Coconut Grove neighborhood—is one of the most expensive properties currently on the market in Miami, and it’s not hard to see why. Designed by filmmaker Alejandro Landes, the Asian-influenced residence ($50 million) seamlessly blends the indoors and outdoors via expansive glass windows, concrete and teak exteriors, and floating balconies and staircases. Overlooking Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami, the one-acre property features all the amenities necessary for waterfront living. A private, 80-foot boat slip is the ideal space to stow a pleasure craft. Wraparound balconies and a roof deck offer 360-degree views of the infinity-edge pool, as well as a pink silk floss tree and beds of colored grasses below. And an alfresco dining area holds a large dining table.

There’s plenty to love inside as well. A rotating wood door leads into a courtyard with a floating staircase suspended over a labyrinth of reflecting pools. The master bedroom showcases a spacious balcony, private kitchen, and master bathroom with dual sinks, cascade showers, white marble, and a large bathtub. Equipped with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the residence also features a climate-controlled wine room, a steam room, and an eight-car garage. (Inquiries: Pablo Alfaro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 305.613.1186, palfaro@elliman.com)