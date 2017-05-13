Own a Luxe Residence in the Glamorous Alpine Resort Town of St. Moritz

  Livia Hooson
May 13, 2017

Switzerland has long been a top destination for travelers seeking year-round alpine adventures that depart from the prosaic. Situated in the Engadin Valley, St. Moritz—a resort town that has hosted two winter Olympics as well as White Turf, the annual horse race on snow that attracts hordes of international spectators—promises an unforgettable stay. Set to open in 2019, the 56-room Grace St. Moritz will include 17 freehold apartments for those looking for a real estate investment in the glamorous region. The residences—which include studios, two-bedroom penthouses with rooftop terraces and entertainment spaces, and four-bedroom mezzanine apartments—will be serviced and maintained by the hotel. Apartment owners can stay in their properties for up to 30 days per year and receive revenue by renting to hotel guests while they are away.

The property, which is home to the historic La Margna hotel built in 1906, is undergoing a full-scale renovation that will connect the original structure with a contemporary, striking new wing. The architects will honor the Swiss chalet style while implementing this century’s finest luxuries. The building’s art-nouveau characteristics draw from the original vaults and arches, with belle époque architecture by the award-winning Divercity Architects firm. Interiors designed by London-based Fifth Element Design reveal spacious layouts, oak flooring and paneling, limestone countertops, a warm color palette, and deep-set windows that provide panoramic views of the 217 miles of piste.

Residents can arrive to snow-capped slopes with 58 ski runs and spend evenings under a star-studded sky, then come home to fully furnished apartments. Owners will have access to on-site amenities including a 10,000-square-foot spa with a pool and therapeutic services, three restaurants, a martini and cigar bar, and 24-hour concierge. Outside, the limitless playground of St. Moritz is best known for Nordic skiing, where enthused skiers can traverse 10,000 foot peaks. Minutes away is the resort’s cerulean lake, which in the summer months will be awash with wind surfers and sailboats. Play 18 holes of golf at Engadin Golf Samedan, join a polo tournament, or take a day trip to the charming village of Soglio. Fashionistas can head to the shopping district on Via Serlas, which boasts glittering storefronts like Chanel, Hermès, and Bulgari, as well as renowned restaurants like Hato and Chesa Veglia. Apartments at Grace St. Moritz are priced between $735,000 and $9.8 million, giving residents the rare opportunity to live in the dazzling and exclusive mountain town. (gracemoritzapartments.com)

