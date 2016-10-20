This Phuket Villa Is a Geometric Wonder of Wood, Glass, and Steel

Standing like a beacon in the verdant jungles of Thailand, this stunning waterfront villa in Phuket is filled with sharp angles and geometric artistry. Situated on the edge of Crystal Lake, the 8,500-square-foot villa has four bedrooms, six spa-style baths, an open kitchen, a wine cellar, a gym, and a saltwater infinity pool (constructed with hand-cast Thai tiles in black stone) that overlooks the serene lake and nearby Loch Palm Golf Course. Utilizing 150 tons of steel to form the four trusses, the H-shaped layout offers an assortment of luxuriant terraces and patios, along with floor-to-ceiling glazed windows, kiln-fired cement shakes, teak paneling, horizontal adornments, and Shiva black granite. The stunning architectural achievement is currently listed around $1.66 million. (ilre.com)