Pininfarina Designs Its First Architectural Project in China

  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
    Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
    Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
    Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
    Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
    Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
    Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
  • Pininfarina's First Architectural Project in China
March 19, 2017

Italy’s Pininfarina Architecture recently announced its first architectural project in China, which is scheduled to break ground next year in Foshan. Unveiled during the 26th annual Ideas on Design program, the Higold Headquarters project is a 20-floor glass tower that will function as the headquarters for Higold, a high-tech design company that creates kitchen hardware, outdoor furniture, and more. Pininfarina Architecture is overseeing the ambitious design from start to finish, planning everything from the landscaping to the façade.

Overlooking a tree-lined waterway, the modern-looking building and showroom links to a glass-walled guesthouse via a connection bridge. In characteristic Pininfarina fashion, the design marries form and function to create a one-of-a-kind addition to the city skyline. The guesthouse is equipped with apartments, a bar, a gym, and restaurants, as well as a rooftop terrace with a golf area. Outfitted with a pool, spa, and heliport, the building’s rooftop terrace provides a bird’s-eye view of the Shunde District. Verdant gardens and floating water features add hints of nature to the industrial surroundings. Inside, ferns add pops of green to the chic office setting. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2019. (pininfarina.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

272 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ellen DeGeneres Home
Ellen DeGeneres Lists Montecito Villa for $45 Mill...
At nearly 17 acres, the estate features a stunning villa, an entertainment pavilion, and more…
Read Article
High-End Homes in Hawaii That You Have to See to B...
From a multifamily compound to a stellar penthouse, these homes showcase the best of Hawaii…
View Slideshow
The Bryant in New York City
NYC Penthouse Designed by David Chipperfield Lists...
The triplex penthouse features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, and more…
Read Article
Holland Park Villas
London’s New Residential Project Brings the Englis...
Priced from $4.5 million, the apartments and penthouses are next to Holland Park…
Read Article
The Beach House, Meads Bay
Embrace the Caribbean Lifestyle by Buying a Beach...
This eight-bedroom home is currently on the market for $14.5 million…
Read Article
Sustainable Residences That Make Every Day Feel Li...
From Belize to Grand Cayman, these eco-friendly properties put the planet first…
View Slideshow
Four Seasons Private Residences Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
Four Seasons Is Building Magical Homes at Disney W...
Priced from $5 million, the whole-ownership, single-family homes give owners the rare opportunity...
Read Article
Villa della Costa, Santa Barbara. Photo by Rich Wsockey
This Ultra-Private Santa Barbara Estate Is a Coast...
Currently on the market for $35 million, the secluded estate features a five-bedroom villa hidden...
Read Article
520 West 28th
Buy a $15 Million New York City Residence Designed...
The four-bedroom residence is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and furnishings…
Read Article
Cheryl Ladd Signature Home at Cordillera Ranch
Charlie’s Angels Star Cheryl Ladd Designs Home at...
The four-bedroom home is located at Cordillera Ranch, an 8,700-acre private residential community...
Read Article
272 Stories Available | Advanced search