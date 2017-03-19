Pininfarina Designs Its First Architectural Project in China

Italy’s Pininfarina Architecture recently announced its first architectural project in China, which is scheduled to break ground next year in Foshan. Unveiled during the 26th annual Ideas on Design program, the Higold Headquarters project is a 20-floor glass tower that will function as the headquarters for Higold, a high-tech design company that creates kitchen hardware, outdoor furniture, and more. Pininfarina Architecture is overseeing the ambitious design from start to finish, planning everything from the landscaping to the façade.

Overlooking a tree-lined waterway, the modern-looking building and showroom links to a glass-walled guesthouse via a connection bridge. In characteristic Pininfarina fashion, the design marries form and function to create a one-of-a-kind addition to the city skyline. The guesthouse is equipped with apartments, a bar, a gym, and restaurants, as well as a rooftop terrace with a golf area. Outfitted with a pool, spa, and heliport, the building’s rooftop terrace provides a bird’s-eye view of the Shunde District. Verdant gardens and floating water features add hints of nature to the industrial surroundings. Inside, ferns add pops of green to the chic office setting. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2019. (pininfarina.com)