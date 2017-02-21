Real Estate: Inside St. Croix’s $15 Million Fairytale Castle

Contessa Nadia Farber’s castle is not in her home country of Bulgaria or her adopted home of Long Island. Rather it sits on a magnificent hill overlooking the north and south coasts of the Caribbean island of St. Croix.

Farber and her husband first purchased their hilltop parcel in the 1980s with the intent of building a pleasure palace unlike any other in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The couple’s white-domed vacation home, known by many as the Castle of St. Croix, is indeed a rare retreat of magnificent proportions, measuring 10,000 square feet and adorned with Moorish archways, a mermaid mosaic, and sparkling murals of birds and blue skies. Farber—a socialite known for hosting lavish events in her pink mansion back home in New York—ensured the Caribbean estate was the talk of the island by throwing many a high-society beach party on the hill. Alas, the parties came to an end in 2014 when Farber passed away at the age of 96.

Now the Castle of St. Croix awaits a new owner to carry on Farber’s festive legacy. On the market for $15 million since October, the lavish estate— which features six bedrooms, a swimming pool, a pool house, and a gatekeeper’s cottage—sits at the center of more than 100 private acres stretching from hilltop to beach. Throughout, white-washed walls and large arched windows keep the focus on the spectacular Caribbean views. Expansive living and dining areas are ideal for large groups or, for those who wish to follow in the countess’s spirited footprints, lively parties. (christiesrealestate.com)