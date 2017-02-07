This Renovated Mid-Century Modern Home Is One of the Finest in Miami Beach

There’s just something about Florida. Sandy white beaches, sunny weather, and radiant sunsets make the area a trendy destination year-round. Florida’s real estate market has exploded in recent years as homeowners continue to migrate to the scenic state, and Miami Beach—beloved for its beaches and bustling nightlife—is a particular hot spot. Though condos and apartments have proven popular with buyers, few things can rival the experience of owning a waterfront home in the region.

Surrounded by majestic banyan trees and towering palm trees, 5405 Lakeview Drive makes it easy for residents to soak up the sunshine Florida is known for. Located at the edge of Surprise Lake with direct access to Biscayne Bay, the six-bedroom home’s amenities include an expansive deck, a 40-foot boat slip, a hot tub, a barbecue, and a picnic table. An outdoor shower makes it easy for guests to wash off after doing laps in the shimmering pool. A vine-covered atrium showcases viridescent plants and a calming water feature.

The lush landscaping was designed by Fernando Wong, a landscape legend with offices in Florida and the Hamptons. “For this design, I incorporated Zoysia golf course grass, oak trees, and coconut palms,” says Wong, whose vision for the tropical oasis took two years to actualize. “I based the design on what would best complement and frame the home’s architecture and what will thrive in the geographic area.” The striking green plants and trees contrast with Florida’s cloud-speckled blue skies, creating a delightful visual experience.

Marble steps lead the way to the white stucco home. Originally built in the 1950s, the mid-century modern was updated by architect Kobi Karp during a two-year renovation process. The living and dining rooms were rebuilt from scratch, and new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work was added. Storm-proof glass windows were also positioned throughout the abode.

Decked out with marble floors, custom vanities, a deep soaking tub, and a steam shower, the master suite provides plenty of space to unwind. His-and-her walk-in closets are outfitted with custom-made Zebrawood cabinets. The modern kitchen features Calacatta gold marble countertops, double ovens, a six-burner stove, a microwave, and a warming drawer. A butler’s pantry offers storage space for wine as well as a refrigerator. The home’s advanced Crestron system controls the audio/video, lighting, security systems. The sprawling space is currently on the market for $11.4 million. (Inquiries: The Jills. Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg; 305-672-6300.) (thejills.com; fusionmls.com)