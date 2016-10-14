Rent an NYC Synagogue Turned Luxury Home

A former synagogue in New York has been turned into an inviting and contemporary two-bedroom residence. Sandwiched between two other brick buildings, the East Village abode features an original, restored 19th-century Star of David glass window as a reminder of its hallowed history. Transformed in 2005 by designers from the Ian Schrager Hotels group, the multi-level Starry Night now showcases 22-foot cathedral ceilings, restored floor-to-ceiling brick walls, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, and glass mosaic tiles.

The open-concept kitchen includes a 20-foot island, double ovens, custom-built cabinets, and a wine cooler, while the airy living room highlights beautiful French windows. The third level includes a guest bedroom and a library that is equipped with stunning custom-built bookshelves, a marble fireplace, and a wet bar. One floor up, visitors are presented with a floor-to-ceiling glass hallway and a master bedroom with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and master bathroom. Outside, a rooftop patio overlooking the city is outfitted with a wood picnic table, a bench, a hot tub, and plenty of plants. A wonderful place to retreat with family and friends, the home can be rented for $2,500 per night. (oasiscollections.com)