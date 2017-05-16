This Romantic Italian Mansion Offers Panoramic Views of Portofino

Situated on a verdant hilltop, Villa Buonaccordo—a cheery yellow mansion which was built in 1900—blends in with the colorful residences that Portofino is famous for. Mediterranean gardens and lemon trees encircle the colorful estate, and vine-draped verandahs and terraces allow residents to savor the salty sea breeze as they watch nightly sunsets or enjoy leisurely meals. Overlooking the marina and sea, the Italian abode offers direct access to the picturesque fishing village below.

Spread across 8,072 square feet, the five-level residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home’s historic staircase was restored to its former glory during a major renovation, while two elevators, energy-efficient technology, and state-of-the-art appliances were added to update the home with modern touches. Mesmerizing installations designed by artist Ingo Maurer double as light fixtures and conversation pieces.

Massive glass windows in the living room offer sweeping vistas of the idyllic surroundings, and an entertaining kitchen and private staff kitchen make hosting dinner parties a breeze. A sizable wine cellar can be stocked with the very finest Italian wines. The resort-style spa includes an indoor heated swimming pool and massage area; glass windows that overlook the verdant gardens outside imbue the space with serenity. A gym, laundry facility, staff quarters, and private parking area round out the amenities. The romantic estate is currently on the market, with the price available upon request. (Inquiries: Christie's International Real Estate. John T. Bracco, johnbracco@immobilsarda.com.) (christies.com)