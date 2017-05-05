See the Most Expensive House on the Market in San Francisco

While San Francisco’s most expensive penthouse is under construction, you could move into the city’s priciest standalone home immediately. The seven-bedroom, 11,400-square-foot house (which was built this year at 2712 Broadway Street) listed for $40 million in April. The Pacific Heights location, known as Billionaire’s Row, was chosen by area elite after the 1906 earthquake. Wealthy families left their demolished Nob Hill mansions and rebuilt in Pacific Heights for the superior views. Larry Ellison owns a house there, as does thirtysomething billionaire Kyle Vogt—who made the city’s most expensive real estate purchase last year in Pacific Heights for $21.8 million.

Like Vogt’s 1901 beaux-arts home, 2712 Broadway Street has seven bedrooms, an in-home spa, and panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge. However, the contemporary listing is newly constructed and 2,300-square-feet larger than Vogt’s. Developer Bill Campbell of Marble Management guessed his clients to be wine aficionados, thus equipping the LEED-certified home with temperature-controlled wine storage on nearly every floor.

Take the elevator to the bottom level to find the holy grail of wine storage, a well-lit vault with racks for thousands of bottles. Host intimate parties in the adjacent tasting room or hire a therapist for a massage in the spa treatment room, which is close to a dry sauna, gym, and home theater. Press “2” in the elevator to reach the garage, complete with an automotive turntable and a one-bedroom apartment. The bronze-colored elevator doors open on level three to the home’s main living spaces: a formal entryway, a dining room, a kitchen, and, yes, a second walk-in, glass-encased wine vault. Four en suite bedrooms are located on the fourth floor. The home also showcases a floor-to-ceiling wine fridge and picturesque San Francisco views that, like fine wine, only get better with time. (sothebyshomes.com)