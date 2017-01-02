Singapore’s Iconic Copper House is a Work of Art

With a copper façade and matching accents, the aptly named Copper House is equal parts art piece and abode. The six-bedroom home boasts panoramic sea views from its location on Sentosa Island, off the coast of Singapore. Copper cladding adorns the residence’s exterior, while honey onyx—a golden material generally reserved for statement pieces due to its high value—overlays the entire floor of the home’s second level and adorns every bathroom. A prismatic glass roof set atop the Copper House’s central courtyard brings in an abundance of natural light.

Each of the home’s six en suite bedrooms have direct access to the stunning outdoor infinity pool, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the living and dining rooms overlook the scenic waterfront. Encased in stainless steel, the estate’s temperature-controlled 2,000-bottle wine cellar features a white onyx floor and heated glass to prevent condensation. The estate also offers a private basement with parking for up to eight cars, and a rooftop terrace. The Copper House is on the market for approximately $33 million. (christies.com)