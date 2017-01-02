Singapore’s Iconic Copper House is a Work of Art

  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
  • Copper House on Sentosa Island off the coast of Singapore
January 2, 2017

With a copper façade and matching accents, the aptly named Copper House is equal parts art piece and abode. The six-bedroom home boasts panoramic sea views from its location on Sentosa Island, off the coast of Singapore. Copper cladding adorns the residence’s exterior, while honey onyx—a golden material generally reserved for statement pieces due to its high value—overlays the entire floor of the home’s second level and adorns every bathroom. A prismatic glass roof set atop the Copper House’s central courtyard brings in an abundance of natural light.

Each of the home’s six en suite bedrooms have direct access to the stunning outdoor infinity pool, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the living and dining rooms overlook the scenic waterfront. Encased in stainless steel, the estate’s temperature-controlled 2,000-bottle wine cellar features a white onyx floor and heated glass to prevent condensation. The estate also offers a private basement with parking for up to eight cars, and a rooftop terrace. The Copper House is on the market for approximately $33 million. (christies.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

208 Stories Available | Advanced search
See What $85 Million Can Get You in Los Angeles Ri...
From Bel Air to Beverly Hills, here’s what $85 million will get you in the City of Angels…
View Slideshow
This 48,000-Square-Foot Bel Air Mansion Is on the...
The home features 19 fireplaces, a Turkish hammam, an infinity pool, a theater, and more…    
Read Article
Robb Report’s Most-Read Real Estate Stories from 2...
From Hugh Hefner’s renowned estate to the most expensive penthouse in Hawaii, these were our top...
View Slideshow
This 35,000-Square-Foot Bel Air Mansion Is on the...
The home features 19 fireplaces, a Turkish hammam, an infinity pool, a theater, and more…
Read Article
Your Chance to Own a Lavish Estate Nestled in the...
The home features a beautiful backyard pool, a theater, cocktail lounge, a teppanyaki grill, and...
Read Article
Photo by Richard Caplan
Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Stunning Seven-Story M...
The 11,000-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, a pool, a sauna, a wine cellar, and a...
Read Article
Photo by Claudia Uribe Touri
This Is One of the Most Expensive Homes on the Mar...
The glass-and-teak home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an infinity pool, floating...
Read Article
7 Exquisite Properties Currently Available for Sal...
Homes on the market include a stone-and-glass stunner in Wyoming and a House of Paradise in Hawaii…
View Slideshow
This Never Happens—A New-Build Hotel in Nantucket
A New England town prided on tradition finally allows a new-build hotel…
Read Article
Canyon Ranch Debuts New East Coast Residences
Explore the perks at Massachusetts’s new wellness-centric community…
Read Article
208 Stories Available | Advanced search