5 Lavish Log Homes to Pine For

APRIL 04, 2017

The term “log home” often conjures images of tiny timber cabins on isolated patches of land, à la Little House on the Prairie. Today’s log homes, however, are more elevated interpretations of the original concept. From a contemporary timber residence in Montana (with the modern amenities of Yellowstone Club awaiting just outside the doorstep) to a cathedral-style dwelling in Colorado (ski passes included), the following houses give a whole new meaning to the phrase “home on the range.”

