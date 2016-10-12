8 of Miami’s Top New Residential Towers

Sand, sea, and sun have long made Miami a popular vacation home destination, but over the last decade, a boom in the city’s art, design, and culture scenes has helped attract new types of high-net-worth buyers—and raised the bar on the city’s luxury real estate. Many of Miami’s new builds are also helping to transform emerging neighborhoods. For example, downtown Miami—once a residential and entertainment desert—is now home to more than 112 in-the-works developments, according to a report released earlier this year by the Miami Downtown Development Authority. From Karl Lagerfeld–designed lobbies to “sky garages” accessed by custom car elevators, here are eight residential projects taking South Florida living to new heights.