9 NYC Penthouses with Million-Dollar Views—and Price Tags to Match
APRIL 06, 2017
Manhattan’s skyline is changing, and a plush penthouse is ideal for soaking up the evolving views. Topping some of the city’s most notable new towers—from the waterside Hudson Yards development and revived South Street Seaport to a skyscraper stretching high above the iconic Museum of Modern Art—these nine extravagant New York City penthouses are notable for more than their sky-high settings, touting over-the-top amenities, luxe design, and above all, jaw-dropping price tags. Read on for a sneak peek into the most enviable NYC abodes on the market right now.