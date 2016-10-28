Five Haunted Mansions for the Well-Heeled Ghost

View slideshow
OCTOBER 28, 2016

Though All Hallows’ Eve didn’t always involve extravagant costumes, ornate masks, and oodles of sweet treats, the celebration has always had its roots firmly planted in the supernatural. Dating back to 10th-century Ireland, the Gaelic festival known as Samhain (the progenitor of Halloween) not only marked the end of the harvest season, but it is also when the doorways to the otherworld were opened for one exclusive evening of spooky freedom.

It seems, however, that some spirits choose to overstay their trips to the mortal plane, preferring to wallow away their time in a place of some significance to their living selves—a former home, for example. So, in honor of the day when ghosts and specters have free reign over the living, we have taken time to appreciate the shut-ins of the supernatural world. Here we highlight five of the United States’ most haunted mansions—and the sophisticated ghosts that call them home.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone

Whether 2016 was your best year ever or one you’d rather forget, there’s no better way to end it than with an over-the-top party. No matter where you are this New Year’s Eve—from New York City to...
View Slideshow

10 Stunning Villas for the Perfect Winter Getaway

Whether you’re hitting the slopes this winter, or waiting out the cold with some sun and sand, we’ve uncovered the perfect private escapes for the season. From an opulent Swiss Alps chalet to a...
View Slideshow

Phillips Concludes a Record-Breaking Watch Auction Season

Amid global currency swings, geopolitical issues in Europe and the Middle East, and China’s clampdown on luxury gift giving, retail sales of high-end timepieces are taking a hit. The secondary watch...
View Slideshow

12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debut in Florida at NBAA

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention and Annual Expo (BACE) may possibly be the most boring title for one of the coolest trade shows on earth. The annual...
View Slideshow

6 Artful Gifts for the Ultimate Connoisseur

Gift-giving is an art unto itself. But finding the perfect holiday present for the art lover in your life can be a challenging task without proper inspiration. Luckily, Robb Report has collected the...
View Slideshow

5 Coveted New Fragrance Launches in Time for the Holiday Season

The fifth sense—that of smell—is believed to be our most sensitive, with its powerful ability to uncover memories and instantly tap into past emotions. To help you create new memories this holiday...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

208 Stories Available | Advanced search
This 35,000-Square-Foot Bel Air Mansion Is on the...
The home features 19 fireplaces, a Turkish hammam, an infinity pool, a theater, and more…
Read Article
Your Chance to Own a Lavish Estate Nestled in the...
The home features a beautiful backyard pool, a theater, cocktail lounge, a teppanyaki grill, and...
Read Article
Photo by Richard Caplan
Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Stunning Seven-Story M...
The 11,000-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, a pool, a sauna, a wine cellar, and a...
Read Article
Photo by Claudia Uribe Touri
This Is One of the Most Expensive Homes on the Mar...
The glass-and-teak home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an infinity pool, floating...
Read Article
7 Exquisite Properties Currently Available for Sal...
Homes on the market include a stone-and-glass stunner in Wyoming and a House of Paradise in Hawaii…
View Slideshow
This Never Happens—A New-Build Hotel in Nantucket
A New England town prided on tradition finally allows a new-build hotel…
Read Article
Canyon Ranch Debuts New East Coast Residences
Explore the perks at Massachusetts’s new wellness-centric community…
Read Article
Five Haunted Mansions for the Well-Heeled Ghost
If walls could talk, these eerie abodes would have quite a bit to scream about…
View Slideshow
This Extravagant L.A. Estate Rents for $375,000 Pe...
This Beverly Hills estate has a 27-car garage, a bowling alley, and a private nightclub…
Read Article
This Phuket Villa Is a Geometric Wonder of Wood, G...
Set on the shores of Crystal Lake, the villa offers awe-inspiring views of the lake and golf course…
Read Article
208 Stories Available | Advanced search