Sustainable Residences That Make Every Day Feel Like Earth Day
APRIL 22, 2017
Recognized around the world as Earth Day, April 22 is a time to discuss environmental issues and solutions. As homeowners continue to understand the importance of sustainable, environmentally-friendly homes, developers are responding by building residences that are in harmony with their surroundings. From Belize to New York City, these properties put the planet first—and prove that going green can be glamorous.