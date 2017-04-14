These Homes Will Make Coachella Attendees Want to Live in the Desert Year-Round
APRIL 14, 2017
Over the next two weekends, thousands of music fans will head to California’s Coachella Valley to see some of their favorite musicians perform at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Desert diehards lured by the region’s arid climate and rugged beauty may want to stay in the area long after the final band has performed. The following three properties are currently on the market, offering sumptuous accommodations in the desert.