St. Lucia’s Most Beautiful New Beach Homes are Nestled Between the Pitons

St. Lucia is not easily forgotten. The Caribbean island’s majestic twin Pitons (which were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2006) jut out of the deep blue sea in a striking fashion. Back on land, winding rainforest trails lead to cascading waterfalls and sandy white beaches. All five of the forthcoming homes at the Beachfront Collection at Sugar Beach will overlook the Pitons and Glenconner Beach, giving residents the opportunity to live near some of the Caribbean’s most alluring attractions. Ranging in size from 4,322 to 7,934 square feet, the three- to five-bedroom homes are part of Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort.

Surrounded by lush vegetation, the homes are each equipped with infinity-edge pools that overlook the beach. A waterslide connects the swimming pool with a lower level hot tub, which is located next to a sunset yoga deck. Bespoke private terraces, dining gazebos, and sunbathing areas create an outdoor paradise, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors allow residents to transition from shelter to sun. Reflection pools surround the glass-walled master bedrooms, and the master bathrooms are equipped with freestanding tubs and rain showers. Double-height living areas flood the modern manses with natural light, and custom Italian kitchens are outfitted with Gaggenau appliances.

The homes are currently under construction, with the first example scheduled to be completed at the end of the year. Three residences are still available, with prices starting at $8.25 million. (sugarbeachresidences.com)