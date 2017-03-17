This St. Patrick’s Day, Buy an Irish Estate Owned by the Guinness Family

  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
    Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
    Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
    Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
    Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
    Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
    Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
    Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
    Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
    Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
  • Luggala Estate in Ireland
March 17, 2017

Ireland is a kaleidoscope of color, a tapestry of rolling green hills and silvery blue lakes and slate-gray castles that match the skies above. Characterized by rainy days, pints of Guinness, and sheep-dotted mountains, the mystical land delights all who visit—and would-be residents can now purchase a picturesque estate in County Wicklow. Set on 5,000 acres, Luggala estate (in the Guinness family since the 1930s) overlooks the scenic Lough Tay and steep Djouce Mountains.

Built in 1787, Luggala Lodge is a Gothic-style white castle with decorative battlements, arched windows, and quatrefoil designs. The 7,438-square-foot historic hideaway features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three living rooms—each one a visual masterpiece. Dramatic arched windows, Irish paintings, period-specific furniture, antique fireplaces, and ornate chandeliers will make residents feel they have been transported back in time. The nearby Cloghoge House—a two-story Georgian residence with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two living rooms—makes an excellent guest house. Seven additional lodges and cottages sprinkled across the estate provide ample room for visitors. Outside, 18th-century landscape gardens, twisted Irish oak trees, and majestic cliffs surround the residences.

Michael Jackson, Bono, Robert Graves, Dennis Hopper, and a host of other artists and actors have visited the grounds throughout the years, and scenes from movies such as Braveheart, Animal Farm, and Becoming Jane have been filmed on site. The property is currently on the market for around $30 million. If you’re lucky enough to buy this Irish estate, you’re lucky enough. (Inquiries: Nick Crawford, nick@crawfords.ie; David Ashmore, david.ashmore@sothebysrealty.ie)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

272 Stories Available | Advanced search
High-End Homes in Hawaii That You Have to See to B...
From a multifamily compound to a stellar penthouse, these homes showcase the best of Hawaii…
View Slideshow
The Bryant in New York City
NYC Penthouse Designed by David Chipperfield Lists...
The triplex penthouse features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, and more…
Read Article
Holland Park Villas
London’s New Residential Project Brings the Englis...
Priced from $4.5 million, the apartments and penthouses are next to Holland Park…
Read Article
The Beach House, Meads Bay
Embrace the Caribbean Lifestyle by Buying a Beach...
This eight-bedroom home is currently on the market for $14.5 million…
Read Article
Sustainable Residences That Make Every Day Feel Li...
From Belize to Grand Cayman, these eco-friendly properties put the planet first…
View Slideshow
Four Seasons Private Residences Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
Four Seasons Is Building Magical Homes at Disney W...
Priced from $5 million, the whole-ownership, single-family homes give owners the rare opportunity...
Read Article
Villa della Costa, Santa Barbara. Photo by Rich Wsockey
This Ultra-Private Santa Barbara Estate Is a Coast...
Currently on the market for $35 million, the secluded estate features a five-bedroom villa hidden...
Read Article
520 West 28th
Buy a $15 Million New York City Residence Designed...
The four-bedroom residence is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and furnishings…
Read Article
Cheryl Ladd Signature Home at Cordillera Ranch
Charlie’s Angels Star Cheryl Ladd Designs Home at...
The four-bedroom home is located at Cordillera Ranch, an 8,700-acre private residential community...
Read Article
These Homes Will Make Coachella Attendees Want to...
The following homes showcase the very best of desert living…
View Slideshow
272 Stories Available | Advanced search