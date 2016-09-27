Take a Video Tour of This $23 Million Richard Landry–Designed Hollywood Hills Home

When Richard Landry arrived for his recent on-screen interview with us, he was dressed all in black—the picture of refined sophistication. It reminded me of something he told Robb Report contributor Erika Heet a few years earlier, for the July 2013 issue’s “Masters of Modern Luxury” feature: “I’d say for most of the houses we do, we try to avoid the ostentatious and frivolous ornamentation that you don’t need,” he told Heet, referring to the work of his Los Angeles–based architecture firm, Landry Design Group. “You can have tasteful luxury. You can have all the jewelry in the world and it might not even look good because it’s just too much bling, but a beautiful pendant that’s nicely designed with nice details—that’s all you really need.”

If Landry’s brand of luxury is what you need, you’re in luck: His on-screen debut with Robb Report—the magazine’s first video Home Tour featuring the renowned architect, who has received our Ultimate Home award a record five times—was shot at a Landry-designed house that is currently on the market, with an asking price north of $23 million. Perched in the hills above L.A.’s famed Sunset Strip, the three-story contemporary boasts 10,000-plus square feet, more than 7,000 of which is considered “livable space.”

Livable, indeed. From the glass entry door—which affords a striking view across the double-height living room to the city skyline beyond—to the airy master suite with retractable glass walls, and the alfresco loggia, pool, and kitchen and dining areas, this modern marvel is made for elegant everyday living and exceptional entertaining. (landrydesigngroup.com; inquiries: theagencyre.com)