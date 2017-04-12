These Private Residences on Grand Cayman Are a Gateway to the Good Life

Every evening on Grand Cayman, the sun seemingly sets the water ablaze with vibrant hues of orange and red. The Residences at Seafire—a collection of 62 private residences housed in a 10-story building on Seven Mile Beach—were named after the nightly moment when the sun catches the sea on fire. Situated on 12 acres of landscaped gardens adjacent to Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa (the Grand Cayman’s first hotel in more than a decade), the open-concept abodes showcase a modern Caribbean motif.

Developed by Dart Real Estate with common areas and model units designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the dwellings range in size from around 600 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet. Glass doors blur the line between indoors and out-of-doors, and 10-foot ceilings make the homes feel spacious. Offering views of the Caribbean Sea to the west and the North Sound to the east, the units enable residents to watch the sunrise and sunset every day.

At roughly 600 square feet, the studio units feature gourmet kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances, terraces that overlook tropical gardens, and cream-colored interiors that mirror the nearby beaches. The one- and two-bedroom layouts (from 1,310 to 1,420 square feet) include expansive terraces, combined living/dining spaces, and modern kitchens with white marble touches and Miele, Sub-Zero, and Wolf appliances. With nearly 3,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residences feature three separate terraces that overlook the water. The nearly 4,000-square-foot penthouse residences all include four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, three open-air terraces, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. All the units provide access to the private rooftop terrace, which has plenty of space to sunbathe or lounge.

Residents will have direct access to Seven Mile Beach and its postcard-perfect waters, as well as a spa, three restaurants, and two ocean-view pools. Walking paths, gardens, and coastal bike trails weave across the landscaped expanse. Prices range from $1 million to $8 million. Homeowners will be able to move into the island residences in November. (seafireresidencescayman.com)