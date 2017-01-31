These Ritzy Residences Provide Direct Access to Bermuda’s Pink-Sand Beaches

Famous for its pink-sand beaches and balmy weather, Bermuda has long attracted travelers longing for a secluded island getaway. And with the advent of Caroline Bay, Bermuda, a 182-acre planned community developed by Morgan’s Point Ltd., the isle offers a slew of cutting-edge services and amenities. This month, sales officially launched for The Cove, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, a collection of 149 residences near the waterfront.

Designed by SB Architects, each of the modern manses feature open-concept layouts and high, vaulted ceilings. The units—which range in size from 1,939-square-foot, two-bedroom homes with 490 square feet of living space to 3,174-square-foot, four-bedroom penthouses with up to 1,059 square feet of outdoor living and private elevators—honor Bermuda’s British Colonial heritage with dark wood accents, ceiling fans, and high ceilings.

Sumptuous bedrooms exude cozy charm (think fireplaces, in-room deep soaking tubs, and walkout terraces), while sizable kitchens and dining areas make entertaining a breeze. Sliding doors lead outside to private patios that overlook Bermuda’s pink-sand beaches and cobalt blue ocean, and retractable glass walls blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living. HBA Interiors used muted hues, dark woods, and whimsical light fixtures to create interiors that are both homey and chic.

Homeowners will have exclusive access to the resort amenities, which include two swimming pools, a world-class fitness center, a swanky spa, and three restaurants. In addition to receiving a yearlong membership to Port Royal Golf Course (a Troon Privé club located just across the street), residents will be able to play at any Troon Privé club around the world at member rates. Kayaking, sailing, and paddle boarding are also popular pastimes. Though there is plenty to do at the exclusive enclave, local attractions including the National Museum of Bermuda and the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute are well worth a visit.

Equipped with 80 boat slips for 40- to 80-foot vessels as well as 33 superyacht berths, the resort’s Caroline Bay Marina will serve as a home away from home for yacht aficionados. Homeowners will receive first access to the berths. The harbor, which utilizes state-of-the-art power and docking systems, also includes the Caroline Bay Yacht Club. The marina is scheduled to be completed in time for the 35th America’s Cup, which will be hosted in Bermuda in June.

Construction for the residences began in June 2016, and the first model is scheduled to be completed this September. Prices start at $2.5 million. (Inquiries: Coldwell Banker Caroline Bay. Sandra Christensen, 441-247-1860.) (carolinebay.com)