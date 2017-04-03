These Rooftop Residences Offer Serenity in South Beach

April 3, 2017

Miami’s bustling South Beach neighborhood is known for luxury condominiums and penthouses that offer sweeping views of the ocean. The two rooftop units at 1111 Lincoln Residences focus on a different aspect of nature, with courtyard gardens that allow residents to find tranquility amid the bustling city. Designed by Robert Wennett and Herzog & de Meuron (a renowned Swiss architecture firm which has designed everything from the Tate Modern in London to the Olympic Stadium in Beijing), the residences are equipped with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Showcasing 2,155 square feet of interior space and 1,550 square feet of exterior space, the units are both airy and spacious. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls bathe the interiors in natural light, and sliding glass doors open to serene courtyards which function as serene oases amid the bustling city. Native plants, flowers, and trees create a calming effect.

In addition to the two rooftop residences, the mixed-use building also includes more than 100,000 square feet of office space, a multi-level parking garage, and event space on the seventh floor. The residences are currently on the market for $3.8 million, with parking included in the onsite garage. (Inquiries: Douglas Elliman Florida, Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon, 305.673.4808.) (elliman.com)

