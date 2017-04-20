This Ultra-Private Santa Barbara Estate Is a Coastal Dream

Situated atop a secluded hill on the Gaviota Coast, Villa della Costa—a 106-acre estate with a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom villa—offers striking views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, and surrounding foothills. A driveway seemingly sculpted into the land leads to the gated property, which is situated near the Santa Ynez Mountains 20 minutes outside of Santa Barbara. Built in 2014, the home is entrenched in contemporary comforts. The quintessential Spanish architecture by Jock Sewall is highlighted by antique roof tiles from Spain and Portugal, prominent wood beams, and groin vault ceilings.

Designed by Mark Weaver and Associates, the interiors feature custom fire-resistant bronze door and window hardware, skylights, and arched doorways that create a fluid transition from one room to the next. The home’s hand-hewn walnut floors are heated, and 40 temperature zones can be controlled through the home automation system from anywhere in the world on the owner’s devices. A formal dining room with cove lighting is the perfect place to entertain. All five bedrooms have French doors that lead to terraces or an expansive outdoor area featuring a 60-foot pool, hot tub, private cabana, and a bar and grill with remarkable ocean views. The master bedroom features a fireplace as well as his-and-her bathrooms and walk-in closets connected by a grandiose tile shower with multiple shower heads.

A second bar, home theater, entertaining space, three-car garage, and wine cellar can be accessed by elevator in the home’s basement. Residents are just as likely to find themselves ensconced in the privacy of the oak library as landing on the property’s helipad. Built by Kitchell Custom Homes, the LEED certified home ensures efficiency and energy conservation thanks to renewable and recycled materials, solar panels that provide 19 kilowatts of power, a private water well, and a backup generator. When not indulging in the estate’s offerings, there is plenty of opportunity for hikers, surfers, and beach-goers to explore the coastline. Villa della Costa is listed for $35 million. (Inquiries: Joyce Rey, joycerey.com; Randy Solakian, montecitoestates.com)