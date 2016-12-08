Your Chance to Own a Lavish Estate Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains

Sequestered in the Santa Monica Mountains in Pacific Palisades, Calif., 1135 Rivas Canyon is a Mediterranean-style estate with direct access to Will Rogers State Historic Park and its gorgeous hiking and horseback-riding trails. The three-story coastal hideaway, which is on the market for $21.5 million, features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. An antique Portuguese door leads into a double-height hall lined with glass-enclosed wine racks. The formal living room showcases coffered ceilings and ornate light fixtures, while a nearby study includes a fireplace and regal chandelier. The grandiose kitchen—sure to be a dream come true for any amateur chef—is equipped with a large center island and a window panel that opens to let the balmy breeze inside, while an adjacent room (with a trio of French doors that funnel to the backyard) features a stone pizza oven and a teppanyaki grill. The gorgeous master suite includes his-and-her bathrooms, a spacious sundeck, and a large dressing room. A home theater, a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, a tasting room, a game room, a cocktail lounge, and a gym round out the amenities. A guest home is situated in the backyard near lush trees and a fountain. The large pool is so picturesque it was recently chosen as the location for the reveal of the Lamborghini Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder. (1135rivascanyon.com)