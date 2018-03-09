Slideshows
Behind the Scenes at TEFAF
Connoisseurs head to Maastricht for the European Fine Art Fair, which opens March 10.
Belgian Tastemaker Axel Vervoordt Discusses Art and Life
His passion for collecting is evident with the opening a new exhibition space on the outskirts of Antwerp.
A Rare Work by Jacopo Pontormo at Master Drawings New York
Myth and magic suffuse a rediscovered study for Cosimo de’ Medici’s long-lost loggia.
An Insider’s Guide to Master Drawings New York
Here’s what to look for in the galleries and on the block, January 26–February 3.
Art Basel Miami Beach’s Top 5 Must-See Stands
These are the booths not to miss at the fair’s 16th edition.
Art Basel Miami Beach Opens with a Bang
And early sales portend a successful fair.
Harry Potter and the Ridiculous Run of Auction Records
A British first edition breaks six figures at Bonhams in London.
Dracula Movie Poster Sets Auction Record at Heritage
The 1931 banner notched $525,800 at the Dallas house.
7 Stunning Gifts for the Art Lover
Bespoke sculptures and rare antiques to delight someone you love.
