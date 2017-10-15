6 Art Experts You Need on Speed Dial

Barbara Guggenheim was there when Vincent van Gogh’s Irises became the most expensive painting ever sold. She was there when Pablo Picasso’s Boy with a Pipe became the first painting to command more than $100 million at auction. She championed Jean-Michel Basquiat when he was a relative unknown painting canvases that would later fetch double-digit millions at auction. She’s seen impressionism’s revival in the marketplace—and its subsequent fall—and the no-holds-barred growth of contemporary art that continues to break records today. She’s endured two major recessions and any number of smaller ones. And she’s still in top form.

Indeed, Guggenheim is the kind of art-world power player you need on speed dial. The art advisor—who has been guiding the collections of VIP clients like Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg since 1980—has seen it all and done it all. Along with her partner, Abigail Asher—with whom she formed the art consultancy firm Guggenheim, Asher, Associates, Inc., in 1987—she provides collectors the kind of expertise and connections they need to chase down that next major acquisition. And she does it always with grace and style, making careful and individualized recommendations and empowering clients to understand what they want out of their collections. “It’s like being a shrink and a scholar all wrapped into one,” she says. In her industry, “being a good listener is a very important skill.”—Sheila Gibson Stoodley

Art Agency, Partners

Founded in 2014 by Allan Schwartzman (a longtime advisor to VIP collectors) and Amy Cappellazzo (Christie’s former chair of postwar and contemporary development), this boutique firm offers clients more than 60 years of combined expertise. Last year, Sotheby’s acquired the firm to helm its fine-art division. —Jackie Caradonio

dePury dePury

The legendary Swiss auctioneer Simon dePury and his wife Michaela dePury formed this UK-based consultancy in 2013, guiding clients in nearly every area of collection building, with special emphasis on impressionist, modern, postwar, and contemporary art.—J.C.

Murphy and Partners

Founded by former Christie’s International CEO Steven Murphy, this London-based firm can help collectors break into new territory thanks to far-reaching connections in China and the broader Asian art markets.—J.C.

Christie’s Client Advisory

Collectors with diverse and varied collections rely on Christie’s international team of advisors for everything from sales and acquisitions—both inside and outside

the auction circuit—to bespoke services like private showings and appraisals.—J.C.

Schiff Fine Art Advisory

Leading the next generation of advisors, Lisa Schiff and her team of art experts have shaped some of the world’s greatest private collections. In addition to traditional advisory services, the New York–based firm provides collection-management assistance like archiving, documentation, and institutional loans.—J.C.