Important Photographs To Be Auctioned at Phillips on November 2

“We are thrilled to bring another carefully curated selection of works to market and are especially excited by our collaboration with Calvin Klein,” says Vanessa Hallett, deputy chair for the Americas and worldwide head of photographs, of the November 2 “Ultimate” sale at Phillips in London.

“To celebrate the fashion designer’s rich legacy, we joined forces to select three significant works by Steven Meisel, David Sims, and Bruce Weber,” says Hallett, “These images embody the Calvin Klein brand, which defined an entire generation that experienced the consumer culture of the 1990s.”

Other standout lots are offering photographs by some of the leading female artists of our day. These include Helena Almeida’s Ponto de Fuga (Vanishing Point) (1982), tagged at £60,000–£80,000 ($79,200–$105,600); Laurie Simmons’s Walking Purse (1988), estimated at £30,000–£40,000 ($39,600–$52,800); and Carrie Mae Weems’s Untitled (Woman and daughter with makeup) from the “Kitchen Table Series” (1990), which is expected to bring £25,000 to £35,000 ($33,000–$46,200).

The 97 lots on offer are expected to bring £1,190,500 to £1,720,500 ($1,572,300– $2,272,250).