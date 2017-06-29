10 Must-See Artworks at Germany’s Documenta Art Fair

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Every five years, the small and sedate city of Kassel, Germany, becomes a ground zero for cutting-edge contemporary art thanks to Documenta, an expo that attempts to define the zeitgeist of our time. This year, the show’s 14th installment may be its most ambitious yet, costing more than $36 million and running for 13 weeks from June 10 through September 17.

The overarching theme among the more than 160 international artists this year is political activism, with works that address such hot-button issues as immigration and nationalism dominating the more than 35 exhibition sites throughout Kassel. Here, we share the top ten highlights you won’t want to miss.