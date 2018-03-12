5 Standout Stands at TEFAF

Over the course of three decades, the venerable and highly vetted European Fine Art Fair has gained a formidable reputation for offering the best of the best in the realm of fine and decorative art. It should come as little surprise that the 270 international dealers who show there tend to knock it out of the proverbial ballpark on an annual basis when it comes to presenting the works they tender, which collectively attest some 7,000 years of human artistic expression—from the dawn of civilization in the fertile crescent to bluechip pieces by notables on vanguard of contemporary art and design. Yet as seasoned fairgoers know, there are booths—and then there are fabulous booths. Here are 5 standout stands that caught Robb Report’s eye at this year’s fair, which runs through March 18 in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht.