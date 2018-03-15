Behind the Scenes at the Salon du Dessin
Get a preview of important works on paper offered at the fair, which opens in Paris on March 21.
On March 21, the 27th edition of the Salon du Dessin kicks off in Paris with a roster of 39 international dealers who specialize in important works on paper. First-time exhibitors include Onno Van Seggelen of Rotterdam, who is offering a rare drawing by the 18th-century Dutch artist Reinier Vinkeles, and Omer Tiroche of London, who will be presenting a selection of 20th-century drawings, including Pablo Picasso’s double-sided Fishermen (1957), executed in black and brown pencil. In addition to the fair, a host of collateral events and exhibitions will be held in the City of Light. The fair runs through March 26 at the Palais Brongniart.