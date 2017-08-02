Bidder Up! Christie’s to Offer More Than $1 Million in Baseball Memorabilia

The auction house is ready to hit a home run with this rare collection of historic items from America’s favorite pastime.

By on August 2, 2017
Vintage baseball

Summer means baseball—and from August 16 through 23, Christie’s will host the ultimate baseball extravaganza with its Golden Age of Baseball online sale, featuring 400 lots of select 19th- and 20th-century memorabilia from the National Pastime Museum.

Last year, Christie’s conducted a two-day sale of material from the museum’s collection that totaled $7.1 million; this year’s edition is expected to fetch $1 million. Here we highlight a handful of the top lots.

Best of the Best

